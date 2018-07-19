SHRC pulls up govt for violating rights of poor people

‘7000 persons working in edu deptt on less than minimum wages’
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, July 18:
The State Human Rights Commission on (SHRC) Wednesday said the state government was violating the rights of thousands of poor people working in education department who have been engaged on less than minimum wages.
The Commission said this while taking Suo-moto cognizance of news reports published in the newspapers regarding the sweepers in various schools in Bandipora district, who have been engaged on payment of Rs 25-100 per month.
Chairperson of the Commission (Retd) Justice Bilal Nazki, said, “This is exploitation by State Government and these people are being used for ‘Baigar’ which is not permissible.”
“As per report filed by Director School Education Kashmir, there were 7414 daily wagers who were paid Rs 200/- to Rs 500/ per month. However, Director School Education was not able to tell the Commission as to how many were getting Rs 200 and how many are receiving Rs 500 per month. Ultimately, State took refuge in the fact that a Writ Petition is filed which is pending in the High Court,” Nazki said while hearing the case.
Nazki on the occasion while terming the case as violation of thousands of workers said, “The Commission feels that we should intervene in the proceedings before the High Court as the State in view of the Commission has violated rights of thousands of poor people and there are more than 7000 persons working in Kashmir Wing of Education Department on wages less than minimum, the Commission apprehends that there may be larger number of such exploited people working in other departments.”
“The Commission would like to intervene in the proceedings before the High Court in terms of Section 13 Sub-clause(3) of J&K Protection of Human Rights Act 1997 and the undersigned is directed to file an appropriate application before the High Court seeking intervention of the Commission as a part in Writ Petition No.2185/2016,” Nazki said.
