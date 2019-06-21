SHRC notice to R&B over dilapidated condition of Kupwara’s main road

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to Commissioner Secretary Roads and Building Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, seeking a report about the delay in repairing the main road in Lalpora, Lolab that connects the main town with Kupwara district.

A member of the Commission Abdul Hamid Wani asked the R&B officials and the deputy commissioner Kupwar to file a detailed report as to why they have failed to repair the road stretch, petitioner—Mohammad Ahsan Untoo, chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR), said.

The petitioner said that the main road which connects the Lalpora, Lolab with main town Kupwara was in a dilapidated condition and poses a great risk to the lives.

“For the last couple of months, this road has consumed number lives due to frequent accidents, and still the road continues to be ignored by the authorities,” the petitioner said. (GNS)

