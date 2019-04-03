SHRC notice to Div Com over arrest of socio-religious activists

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sent a notice to Division Commissioner Kashmir asking him to file a detailed report with regard to arrest of socio-religious workers.

The petitioner of case, who is also Chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ), Ahsan Untoo said that the Commission chief, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki directed the Division Commissioner Kashmir to file a response before the next date of hearing.

He informed the Commission that “Innocent civilians have been booked under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and have been lodged in the different prisons of State—more particularity outside the valley.”