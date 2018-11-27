SHRC issues notices to DC, SSP Kulgam over local man's disappearance

Srinagar:
Chairman, State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) (Rtd) Justice Bilal Nazki on Monday issued notice superintendent of police (SSP) and Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam asking them to file a detailed compliance report before the commission with regard to the mysterious disappearance of Sheeraz Ahmad Bhat S/O Ghulam Muhammad Bhat—who was abducted by unknown persons on 27th October 2018.
The SHRC chairman issued a notice to SSP and deputy commissioner Kukgam in response to the petition filed by chairman international forum for Justice and Human Rights Muhammad Ahsan Untoo under the petition no is shrc /399/klgm/2018.
Sheeraz was abducted by masked men when he was planning to drop his mother in law and sister in law. He is survived by his wife Nusrat and three children. Earlier his house was damaged in an encounter where three Jaish e Muhammad militants were killed.
In the encounter, three militants were killed followed by seven civilians due to explosives blast that went off from that house.
The petition of the case was filed by the chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo in which he has sought the investigation into the matter by investigation wing of SHRC headed by its SP.
“On October 27, Bhat had arranged the vehicle of a cousin to drop Nusrat’s mother and sister to their home. Bhat’s cousin was in the driving seat and the others were getting into the car when a Santro car came and stopped right beside them,” reads a petition.
In a petition, it was also stated that the gunmen who barged into the car fired few shots in the air and asked them to clear the way. The frightened Sheeraz’s (victim’s) cousin gave the (gunmen) way to move ahead and they returned back.