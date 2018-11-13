SHRC issues notices to DC, SSP Ganderbal over torture of cousins

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Chairman Justice (rtd) Bilal Nazki Tuesday issued a notice to deputy commissioner Ganderbal and SSP Ganderbal, asking them to file a compliance report in the case of assault on Shabir Ahmed Raina and his cousin Rouf Ahmed Raina.
The notice has been issued in response of the petition filed by chairman international forum for Justice and Human Rights Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in case SHRC/338/GLB/2018 dated November 12/2018.
According to the petitioner, Shabir Ahmed Raina and his cousin Rouf Ahmed Raina were bundled in forces vehicle and beaten to pulp event to an extent they were asked to drink kerosene oil and cold water while as forces sat on their thighs making them cry louder.
The petitioner said while as Shabir was released and continues to be in a critical condition his cousin Rouf is still under custody for no fault.
The petioner said so far charges against Rouf haven't been made clear. He demanded immediate registration of FIR and a thorough probe into the incident.