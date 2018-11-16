SHRC  issues notices to all leading schools of Kashmir, seeks details of admission procedure, quota for poor

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In a significant development , Chairman State Human Rights Commission (rtd) Justice Bilal Nazki Thursday issued notices to almost all leading private schools of Kashmir asking them to file the detailed compliance report before the commission within two weeks as to what procedure they are following during the admission process and whether poor and downtrodden are given their due share.
The SHRC direction comes in response to the petition filed by the Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Muhammad Ahsan Untoo under case SHRC/395/SGR/2018.
The petioner has also urged the Commission to ask the heads of all the leading private schools of Kashmir to divulge whether they have installed heating gadgets for the students in their respective schools.
The notices have been sent to schools that include Convent, Biscoe, Mallinson, G D Goenka, DPS Athwajan, Iqbal Memorial and others.
The petitioner has urged the commission to seek the details of the admission procedure followed by these schools and whether poor and downtrodden are being given admission in these schools as per the Supreme Court guidelines.
The petitioner said that there are allegations that these schools fleece the parents on the pretext of heating arrangements but it has come to fore that many such schools lack heating facilities for the students.
The petioner has also urged the commission to go for the on-spot inspection of the admission procedure followed by these elite schools and the role of brokers who mint money from parents to get admission of their wards done.