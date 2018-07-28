SHRC issues notice to SSP Awantipora over death of Chopan

Srinagar:
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Friday issued notice to SSP Awantipora asking him to submit compliance report in ten days over the death of Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan.
Chopan, according to police was a Hizb militant, who died in a grenade explosion in police station Tral in February this year.
The SHRC chairperson Bilal Nazki in his judgment said “five times the case has been adjourned because of non-cooperation of SSP Awantipora. Last opportunity of ten days is granted to SSP Awantipora to file the report. If he fails to file the report it will be presumed that the allegations leveled in the complaint are true and necessary orders will be passed. The case is listed on 07-08-2018.”
A petition was filed in SHRC by IFJHRJK chairperson Ahsan Untoo demanding investigation into the killing.
On February 26, Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan, died in a grenade explosion in police station Tral.