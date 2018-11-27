SHRC issues notice to SP, DC over pellet injury to Hiba

Riyaz BhatSrinagar
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Tuesday sought a reply from police and civil administration on the 20-months-old Hiba Nisar who was hit by pellets on Sunday in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
Chairperson SHRC, justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the petition on the matter issued a notice to Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian for submission of detailed compliance report of the incident.
The SHRC has asked both the respondents to file their response within four weeks.
The petition of the case number SHRC/404/SPN/2018 was filed by Chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.
Hiba, an infant of Kapran village suffered pellet injury in her eye when clashes were going in the Batagund area of the district in which six militants were killed. Doctors who performed the surgery on Hiba at SMHS hospital have said that there is no guarantee that her eyesight will be restored completely.