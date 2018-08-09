SHRC issues notice to police over killing of youth at Abdullah's residence

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
Jammu Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (JKSHRC) has taken suo-motto cognizance of the killing of a person inside the residence of former chief minister and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah last week and directed the police to submit report by next month.
Syeed Murfad Shah (25), a resident of Chinore locality in the outskirts of Jammu, was killed on Saturday when he drove his vehicle into the heavily fortified residence of the former chief minister before being shot dead by security personnel there.
"JKSHRC has taken suo-motto cognizance on a news report regarding death of a youth who was gunned down by the security personnel guarding the private residence of former chief minister of J-K at Bathindi, Jammu on 4 August,” a spokesman of the commission said here.
He said after taking the suo-motto cognizance in the matter, the commission has issued notices to the director general of Jammu Kashmir police and inspector general of police, Jammu zone, who have been directed to submit their reports by the next date of hearing in the matter fixed for September 10.