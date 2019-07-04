About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 04, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

SHRC issues notice to Police, GFFC, Commissioner Secy Education Deptt

 State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Wednesday issued a notice to the Police, Commissioner Secretary School Education Department and Directors of School Education of Kashmir and Jammu in connection with alleged harassment of students in some private schools.
A petition was filed by Parents Association of Minto Circle School, Srinagar through its chairman Aijaz Ahmad Beigh and human rights activist Ahsan Untoo.
The petitioners said that the Member of the Commission, Abdul Hamid Wani directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Commissioner Secretary School Education along with Directors of School Education of the two divisions and Government Fee Fixation Committee (GFFC) to file a status report.
The petitioners informed the SHRC that on June-22-2019, one of the members of Association of Parents of Minto Circle, School whose ward is studying in 6th standard there was taken out of the classroom when she was appearing for bi-annual examinations.
They also informed the Commission that the student was humiliated in front of the students and the school management. In the meantime one of the respondents in the case (Aijaz Ahmad Beigh) approached the GFFC wherein the Administrative Officer of the Committee directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Shergari to register a case against the school.
Wani while hearing the case said the petitioners have stated that the SHO of the concerned Police Station is reluctant to re-consider FIR against the management of the school. Position being so, it is imperative that further action shall have to be taken by the higher authorities of Police Department.
“The IGP Kashmir Zone is directed to go through the spectrum of the case and see to it that at least FIR is lodged against the management of the school in response to huge delegation of parents who are present before the Commission. After action taken report is received from the IGP, further action shall be taken ay SHO,” SHRC said.
Wani said the Fee Fixation Committee framed by the Government is reportedly not delivering as desired by the authorities and such cases crop up from time to time.
“They shall also report to the SHRC in respect of fee structure of private schools right from its constitution. Further action shall be taken by the State Human Rights Commission on receipt or otherwise from intimation of the committee through School Education Department for which a notice should also go to Commissioner Secretary Education along with Directors of School Education of the two divisions,” Wani said.
The next hearing of the case has been fixed on July 22, 2019.

 

