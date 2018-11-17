SHRC issues notice to leading Pvt schools of Srinagar

Seeks explanation of admission procedure, quota utilisation
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Nov 16:
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday issued a notice to many prominent private schools of Srinagar against the alleged ‘discrepancies’ and absence of transparency in the admission process.
The notice for the compliance report was served to principals of Convent Higher Secondary School Rajbagh, Delhi Public School (DPS) Athwajan, Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson Girls Higher Secondary School, IMI Srinagar, New Era and GD Goenka School.
In a notice, the Commission has asked the respondents to explain the procedure of new admissions and utilization of quota for the students belonging to poor families.
Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the petition directed all respondents to file their responses within two weeks.
The petition of the case was filed by the chairman of International Forum for Justice (IFJ), Ahsan Untoo in which he was seeking investigation and inspection from the SHRC investigation wing.
Sources in SHRC said the petitioner has informed the Commission that there are alleged discrepancies and absence of transparency in the admission process in private schools due to which poor sections of the society have been deprived of the opportunity to improve their fate.
The petitioner has also urged the Commission to direct the respondents for the detailed report with regard to the admission procedure followed by these schools and whether poor and downtrodden students are being given admission in these schools as per the Apex court guidelines.
The petitioner said there are allegations that these schools fleece the parents on the pretext of heating arrangements but it has come to fore that many such schools lack heating facilities for the students.
The petitioner has also urged the commission to go for the spot inspection of the admission procedure followed by these elite schools and the role of ‘brokers who mint money from parents to get admission of their wards done.’