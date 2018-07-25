SHRC issues notice to Govt for ‘banning’ Islamic channels

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday directed the state government to file a detailed report in connection with the ban on Islamic Channels in the Valley.
Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the case issued a notice to Principal Secretary (Home) and directed him to file a detailed response within a period of five weeks.
The petition of the case before the Commission was filed by Chairman of Centre for Peace and Protection of Human Rights M.M.Shuja.
The petitioner of the case has stated that Hajj-2018 is now approaching only a few days after and Hajj flights from Srinagar to Saudi Arabia have already started. The pilgrims usually view Islamic channels round the clock to prepare themselves for effectively performing the Hajj and banning of these channels is bound to deprive them of the particulars involved in performing various duties and obligations connected with the Hajj.
The petition reads that apart from pilgrims, the public at large belonging to Muslim Community feel it very amazing to view Islamic channels during the sacred month of “Zilhajj” in particular and during other months, in general, to deprive the public at large from viewing various aspects of Islamic thought is bound to create discontent among the Muslim community. “These Islamic channels are viewed worldwide provide expertise for common Muslim to understand and then practice the same in their day to day life,” it reads.
“By virtue of the order quoted the respondents have joined hands in banning as many as 30 cable TV channels most of which are non political and purely Islamic channels telecasting religious content particularly “Quran” and “Sunnah” and banning of transmission of these channels is, in the opinion of public at large, direct interference in the religion practised by Muslims in Kashmir valley,” reads a petition filed before SHRC.
Shuja in a petition filed before SHRC has stated that apart from Islamic channels it is surprisingly noted that a sports and music channel has also been banned under the order adding, “Banning of cable TV network to the extent of the above channels is totally unconstitutional and also a direct violation of “Human Rights” in the present day world.”
In a petition it is also mentioned that on one hand, the authorities are stressing on digital India and on the other hand banning of digital channels is contradictory. By imposition of ban, large chunks of youth engaged by cable operators are bound to lose their job and the cable operator themselves are under the threat of losing a sizeable percentage of viewership.
“All the banned channels cannot and should not be measured by single yardstick and the authorities should have examined the content on the channel to channel based,” Shuja said in a petition.