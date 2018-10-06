SHRC issues notice to DC, SSP Kupwara

Srinagar:
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), member, Abdul Hameed Wani, has issued notice to civil and police administration, Kupwara—directing them to file a compliance report into the killing of a Beacon official of Tamil Nadu.
The notices come in response to the petition filed by chairman international forum for Justice and Human Rights Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in case SHRC/333/Kupwara. The petitioner had prayed for the high-level inquiry into the killing of Beacon official identified as Umesh of Tamil Nadu, who was killed during army firing on September 30 at Rangwar Kralpora.
Taking cognizance of the petition, SHRC member Abdul Hameed Wani issues separate notices to Deputy Commissioner Kupwara and SSP Kupwara as to how the non-local Beacon official was killed in Army ambush.
The army has already claimed that the Beacon official was asked to stop repeatedly but he ignored the signals and got killed. Police has already registered a case and taken up the investigations.
The petitioner while hailing the stand taken by the SHRC stated that it hardly matters whether the slain belonged to Kashmir or outside and what matters is an innocent was killed.
“I demand a thorough probe into the incident to find out how Umesh was killed. Kashmir is a place where even non-locals too aren’t spared and one can understand how safe the common Kashmiri here is,” he said.