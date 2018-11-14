SHRC issues notice to CE PDD over unscheduled power cuts

Rising KashmirSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday sought a response from Chief Engineer; Power Development Department (PDD) in connection with unscheduled power cuts in Kashmir this winter.
Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while listening to the complaints of unscheduled and irregular power cuts during winters directs the respondents to file a detailed report into this matter within one week.
He has also been directed to specify as to why power cuts are affected even without notice. SHRC said that the complaint, received by the Commission states that as the chilly winter season has begun to start with the recent snowfall, the only power supply agency in the state i.e. the Power Development Department has started unscheduled and irregular power cuts in metered and non-metered areas in the whole of the Kashmir. “People at large, particularly students are facing immense hardships in cold days and nights,” Nazki said.