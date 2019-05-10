About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 10, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

SHRC issues bailable arrest warrant against DC B’pora

 The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued a bailable arrest warrant of Rs 2,000 against Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora for failing to file a report regarding invoking infamous Public Safety Act (PSA) on a deranged person.
SHRC chairperson Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the case said DC Bandipora has failed to file the compliance report before SHRC with regard to the case.
On April 15, the Commission had directed DC Bandipora to explain whether there was a provision to arrest a mentally ailing person under PSA or not.
“Neither DC Bandipora has filed report nor he is present. He is not represented by anybody,” the SHRC chief said while hearing the case.
“Since there is no response from DC Bandipora, let a warrant arrest of Rs 2000 be issued against him. The warrant be executed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora,” he said.
Nazki said that in the previous hearings of the case, the complainant Nazir Ahmad Malla, who is a brother of a PSA detenue Abdul Samad Malla of Ganastan Bandipora, had informed the SHRC that his brother was suffering from mental illness and was lodged in Kotebalwal Jail, Jammu.
The Commission had sought a report from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora to explain whether mentally sick persons can be detained under PSA.
Three people including Abdul Samad Malla son of Abdul Rahman Malla of Ganstan, Tawseef Ahmad Lone son of Wali Mohammad Lone of Gundpora and Suhail Ahmad Parray son of Zahoor Ahmad Parray of Bangar Mohalla in Hajin were booked under PSA by district administration in January 2019.

 

