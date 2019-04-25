SHRC holds awareness program on 'menace of drug addiction' at Sonwar

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Tuesday organized the second phase of the awareness programme on 'menace of Drug Addiction' here in Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Sonwar.

The awareness programme was held in collaboration with Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK).

On the occasion, SHRC Secretary Nazir Ahmad Thakur highlighted the alarming situation of Drug addiction which engulfed the entire world and particularly the State of J&K.

He also emphasized all the stakeholders to address the issue at their level so that the menace of drug addiction could be eradicated.

In a statement SHRC said, Shakir Ahmad, OSD with Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Dr Muzaffar and Dr Sameer of Psychiatric Hospital Srinagar and Principal GGHSS Sonwar grace the occasion with their valuable views and suggestions.

The campaign is organized under over-all supervision of Chairperson of SHRC Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki Chairperson.