SHRC hands over GDC Pulwama case to its investigation wing

April 27, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Friday handed over the case of Pulwama Degree College to its police investigation wing after the respondents ‘failed’ to furnish the case diaries pertaining to the case.

Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the case said, “This is a matter related to an incident which happened in Government Degree College Pulwama on 15-04-2017.”

This information was revealed by the petitioner who is also chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.

The petitioner said that the SHRC chairman while hearing the case said, “The district administration Pulwama took a stand which was opposed to the stand taken by the Principal of the institution.”



“I have called the case dairies, they have not furnished. I think this is a fit case in which Commission should conduct an inquiry through its own police investigation wing,” Nazki said.

While directing the case to its police wing, SHRC chief said, “The matter is referred to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SHRC who shall conduct an inquiry into the matter and file its report within two months.”

Pertinently, on April 2017 over 55 students and the staff of Government Degree College Pulwama were injured in action by the government forces.

The police had raided on Pulwama College which triggered widespread protests by students across Kashmir. A number of students were also detained from different areas of the Valley.