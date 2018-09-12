SHRC gives last opportunity to Govt to file report

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Sep 11:
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has given the last chance to the government to file a detailed report regarding killing of civilians during the 2016 unrest following killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani.
While hearing the case, the commission said that despite passage of five months, there is no response from Home Secretary on their query.
“We are giving last opportunity to the Additional Advocate General (AAG) to file the detailed report within two weeks on killings in 2016,” the commission said.
SHRC chairperson Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki said the SHRC passed directions to the government in April this year but there was no response from the authorities till date.
“After the order was passed in March 2018, it appears that the Divisional Commissioner has written a letter to Principal Secretary Home Department. However, Home Secretary has not responded so far,” he said.
He said on perusal of documents submitted by Divisional Commission Kashmir, it appears that 42 inquiries were ordered in various districts of the valley and out of which only seven inquiries have been completed.
Nazki said he has told Home Secretary to file a detailed status report by next date of hearing.
“He shall also give information as to what steps were taken by the government in seven cases in which report had been received by the Government,” he said.
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com