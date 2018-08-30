SHRC directs Pulwama, Shopian DCs to appear in person on next hearing

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug 29:
The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian and Pulwama to appear in person before the Commission in connection with the killing of Rubeena Jan (Beauty Jan), who was killed in cross firing near encounter site in Shopian on 18-12-2017.
After failing to provide the compensation to the NOK's of Beauty Jan, Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki has asked the both DCs to appear before the Commission on the next date of hearing listed on 09-10-2018.
Nazki while hearing the case said, “There is no response from Chief Secretary. Notice be issued to Deputy Commissioner Shopian and Deputy Commissioner Pulwama to remain present by next date of hearing on 09-10-2018.”
The petition of the case was filed by chairman of Centre for Peace and Protection of Human Rights, M.M Shuja.
Pertinently, earlier in a reply to SHRC notice, DC Shopian had informed the Commission that, “The Tehsildar concerned attended (DC office Shopian) and submitted that the deceased lady namely Ruby Jan (Beauty) was married with Manzoor Ahmad Mir in village Rajpora District Pulwama, unfortunately she had come to her parental home Batamuran Tehsil Keller before a few days of the firing incident dated on 18-12-2017.”
In reply DC Shopian has also told SHRC “As such the relief case of the deceased lady namely Ruby Jan (Beauty) w/o Manzoor Ahmad Mir pertains to Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.”
