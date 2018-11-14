SHRC directs police, admin to file report

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday directed civil and police administration, central Kashmir’s district Ganderbal to file a detailed report in alleged assault of two family members after being summoned to nearby camp in Waraphowa village on November 6.
Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the petition asked Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal to file the detailed compliance report into the matter.
The petitioner of the case and chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ), Ahsan Untoo has sought an investigation into the matter from SHRC investigation wing and has also appealed the Commission to direct its respondents to lodge FIR into the matter.
The petition said that this is an abuse of powers and violations of fundamental as well as human rights by the forces on victim Shabir Ahmed Raina and Rouf Ahmed Raina. “Shabir Ahmed Raina and his cousin Rouf Ahmed Raina were bundled in forces vehicle and beaten to pulp event to an extent they were asked to drink kerosene oil and cold water while as forces sat on their thighs making them cry louder,” the petition reads. The petitioner also informed the Commission that Shabir was released and continues to be in a critical condition, his cousin Rouf is still under custody for no fault adding and so far charges against Rouf haven't been made clear.”
Sehrai condemns fresh arrest spree, slapping of PSA against activists
Srinagar: Chairman, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai Tuesday condemned alleged fresh arrest spree and detention of leaders and activists under PSA and their imprisonment in jails within and outside Kashmir.
“The detention of Kashmiri people is motivated by the prisoner's politics,” Sehrai said in a statement issued to KNS. “The government and state machinery has always responded to this renewed freedom struggle through brutal mass detentions and opposing the repression of political dissent in Kashmir through military violence and illegal detentions,” he said, adding that under laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA) and state authorities have imprisoned hundreds of Kashmiri youth, activists and leaders before any elections as well. He strongly denounced the arrest of Distt President Bandipora, Danish Mushtaq and Rayees Ahmed Mir, Parveez Ahmed Parray his brother Umer Ahmed Parray Hajin, Abid Rashid Bhat, Tauseef Akber Bhat, Abdul Ahad Teeli Handwara, Shakeel Khan Hayaat Pora, Sajad Ahmed Beigh of Budgam and forces raid on distt president Baramulla Mufti Abdul Ahad’s house. In his statement Sehrai said.