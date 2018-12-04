SHRC directs Govt to submit compliance report in Qaimoh girl’s killing

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday sought a detailed compliance report from police and civil administration in connection with killing of 14-year-old girl Muskaan Jan of Wangud- Qaimoh village of Kulgam district.
Muskaan was critically injured in a shootout in Khudwani area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on November 22 and later succumbed to injuries in SMHS hospital in Srinagar.
Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the petition issued a notice to Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam.”
He directed both respondents to file their response before the next date of hearing.
The petition of the case was filed by the chairman of International Forum of Justice Ahsan Untoo and another human rights activist Zeenat Mushtaq.
In a petition, both applicants have appealed the commission to take cognizance of the matter and direct its investigation wing to conduct the enquiry into the matter.
They petitioners in a complaint also urged the commission to direct the government for the grant of ex-gratia relief in favour of the family members of the deceased.
Pertinently, the 14-year-old girl critically injured in a shootout and had gone into coma on November 24 and later succumbed to her injuries after two days in Srinagar hospital.