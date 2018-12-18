SHRC directs Govt, Police to submit detailed report

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Dec 17:
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Monday directed the government and police to file the factual detailed report about civilian killings in Pulwama.
Member of the Commission DilshadShaheen while hearing a petition filed by human rights activist and chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) AhsanUntoo on Pulwama killings issued notice to Commissioner Secretary Home Department, Director General of Police (DGP), Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwamaand Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama asking them to file a factual detailed report about the incident.
The Commission asked the respondents to file their response before the next date of hearing of the case on March 1, 2019.
Untooin his petition had appealed the SHRC to take cognizance of the Pulwama killings and constitute an independent team for inquiry and investigation.
“People narrated the terrible ordeal how troops used force against the innocent civilians without any provocation. The troops fired indiscriminately killing seven civilians and injuring many others. Four injured are battling for life,” reads the petition.
It further stated that police and forces fired above the waist and all the civilians killed had firearm injured above their waist. “The four civilians, who are presently battling for life, are also having firearm injuries on different parts of their body and that too are above the waist.”
Citing example of recent incident in Bulandshar, Uttar Pradesh (UP) whereprotestors killeda police officer but no force was used against the protestors, the petitioner states that indiscriminate firing on civilians clearly indicates that intention of forces was to kill the protestors only, otherwise there are other means to disperse the protestors peacefully which is applied in other parts of India.
“After end of encounter, forces entered barged into residential houses and damaged the properties of civilians and against which the people resisted and raised their protests,” the petitioner alleged.