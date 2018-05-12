SHRC asks pellet victims with eye injuries to appear before it

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Friday asked the pellet victims whose eyes have been damaged to appear before the Commission on any working day except Saturday and Sunday.
In a statement SHRC said, “All those persons who have received pellet eye injuries to appear before the Commission on any working day except Saturday and Sunday from10.30 to 4.00 p.m.”
SHRC also said that they (pellet victims) can file their complaints in the office of Commission where a Suo Motto complaint is already pending adjudication.