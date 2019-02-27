About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

'Shot down two Indian Air Force jets': Pakistan

Published at February 27, 2019 12:09 PM 0Comment(s)13344views


Agencies

New Delhi

Pakistan Army Wednesday said its Air Force shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) jets in response to "Indian aggression" on Tuesday.

"In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace," DGISPR, Major General Asif Gafoor wrote on Twitter.

He wrote one of the aircraft fell inside Pakistan adminiatered Kashmir while other fell inside Jammu and Kashmir.

"One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he wrote.

Earlier, Pakistani fighter jets entered Indian air space in Poonch and Nowshera sectors of Jammu and Kashmir but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, senior officials said.

The Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

"The jets entered Indian air space over Nowshera and Poonch sectors this morning," officials said.

 

(Representational picture)

