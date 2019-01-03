Shot down second Indian ‘spy drone’ near LoC: Pak Army

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Pakistan Army has claimed to have shot down another Indian “spy drone” along the Line of Control in Satwal sector in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Pakistan Army troops shot down another Indian spy quadcopter. Today in Satwal Sector on Line of Control,” Director General of Inter-Service Publ;ic Realtions (ISPR), Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor posted on twitter on Wednesday.
On Tuesday Ghafoor tweeted “Pakistan Army troops shot down Indian Spy Quadcopter in Bagh Sector along Line of Control.”
“Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LOC, In Shaa Allah,” he wrote.
(Picture posted on twitter by Ghafoor)