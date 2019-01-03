About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shot down second Indian ‘spy drone’ near LoC: Pak Army

Published at January 03, 2019 11:08 AM 0Comment(s)1218views


Shot down second Indian ‘spy drone’ near LoC: Pak Army

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Pakistan Army has claimed to have shot down another Indian “spy drone” along the Line of Control in Satwal sector in Jammu and Kashmir. 

“Pakistan Army troops shot down another Indian spy quadcopter. Today in Satwal Sector on Line of Control,” Director General of Inter-Service Publ;ic Realtions (ISPR), Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor posted on twitter on Wednesday. 

On Tuesday Ghafoor tweeted “Pakistan Army troops shot down Indian Spy Quadcopter in Bagh Sector along Line of Control.”

“Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LOC, In Shaa Allah,” he wrote. 

 

(Picture posted on twitter by Ghafoor) 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top