Shortage of anesthesia specialists hampers surgeries at SKIMS

April 12, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Situation worsens after 3 anesthesiologists resign, one superannuates

Can’t do anything if anyone wants to leave, will re-advertise vacant posts: Director

Shortage of anesthesia specialists is hampering surgeries at SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura as three more faculty members in the anesthesia department have tendered their resignation putting patients at risk.

As per the doctors, there were 14 anesthesiologists catering to all the theaters at the premier health institute of the valley; of them, three have recently resigned while another one superannuated last month.

The doctors said one anesthesiologist has to take care of more than one theater at a time at SKIMS where over 40 major surgeries are conducted on daily basis.

“One anesthesia specialist has to look after more than 2-3 theaters at a time which is against the standards of patient care services,” the senior medico said.

The lack of anesthesia experts at the largest medical institution in the state, as per the doctors, was hampering the surgeries leaving the existing manpower overburdened and stressed.

“That is the reason why faculty members are leaving this place. Definitely, it will affect the patient care,” he said adding they work at the cost of their health and family.

“It requires full-time doctors despite the fact that the Institute added super specialties but the dearth of manpower continues in anesthesia department,” SKIMS doctor said.

“Anesthesia is the backbone of patient care but it is breaking at SKIMS,” the doctor added.

They said the SKIMS needs more faculty members. As per MCI norms, the faculty should give equal time for patient care, research and teaching which is not being done at SKIMS.

Interestingly, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has over 30 faculty members in the Anesthesia department which reveals the lackadaisical approach of SKIMS authorities.

If there are two surgeries going on at a time, two anesthesiologists are needed but doctors have to take care of more than two theatres besides taking care of other areas in the hospital.

“As per the norms one anesthetist should take care of one patient at a time but here it is reverse as multiple patients are treated simultaneously by one consultant,” the doctors said.

Departments like General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Emergencies and Vascular Anesthesia are worst-hit especially when emergencies occur.

Anesthesia specialists who are taking care of the high-risk surgeries said their stress level remains high. They claimed the staff strength in anesthesia was better in other hospitals.

Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah said they need supplement staff to overcome the issue for which they would re-advertise the posts of anesthesiologists who have resigned.

“We can’t do anything if anyone wants to leave. We will re-advertise the posts. We are holding a meeting soon in this regard. There are so many people waiting,” he said.

Shah said they are going to assess the situation in all the departments especially those facing deficiency of manpower and fill the vacant posts on priority.