Short film on Asma Jahangir screened at UN by Kashmir Delegation

A short film on Pakistani rights activist Asma Jahangir was screened by Kashmir Delegation at UN Human Rights Council on Thursday.
The film focused on her (Asma’s) thoughts on Kashmir while discussing the setup inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail.
The screening of the short film came a day after UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein, mentioned the Pakistani rights activist in his Global Update on Human Rights Concerns.
“We have lost a giant whose work has inspired many in the human rights community,” Al-Hussein said.
The film showed Jahangir calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a cunning fox” and accused him of overseeing a sharp rise in human rights violations across India including Kashmir.
The film was screened in a special side event titled ‘No To Torture’, where speakers included Kashmir Delegation leader Altaf Hussein Wani, and activist Ahmed Quraishi, both representing World Muslim Congress (WMC).
Other prominent speakers were Daniela Donges, president of Scales for Justice non-governmental organization, and Alfred de Zayas, the UN Expert on Promoting Democratic and Equitable International Order.
Quraishi, the event moderator, introduced Jahangir as “Pakistan’s preeminent rights activist.”
He praised her for defending him at the Supreme Court of Pakistan when his political television show was banned.
The scene in the film depicted Jahangir’s views on human rights violations in Kashmir.
After the film screening, Wani said, “Tihar Jail is India’s feared prison complex considered to be the largest in the region and is known for rights violations of Kashmiris.”
Wani said, “Two Kashmiri political prisoners, Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat were executed inside Tihar Jail without alerting their families and their bodies were not returned to their loved ones, in clear violation of international and India’s own laws.”
Wani also listed the cases of three Kashmiri men, with their pictures, who allegedly “lost their limbs or died under torture in Kashmir.”
