Shopkeepers say their shops looted in Rohru Shimla during recent communal unrest

Irfan YatooSrinagar
Kashmiri shopkeepers, traders in Shimla Himachal Pradesh, Sunday alleged that their shops were looted by an ‘angry mob’ following rumors of a dead calf in the town on the eve of Christmas.
Shopkeepers from Rohru Shimla told Rising Kashmir that on 26 December, three shops in the market were looted by ‘angry mob’ following rumors of a dead calf in the area.
Ghulam Mohammad a shopkeeper from Kokernag Anantnag said that their shops were targeted in the morning last Wednesday.
“Our shops were closed, as ‘Calf episode’ was reported on ‘Christmas night’. The next day there was shut down in the area but being Muslims our shops were targeted deliberately by the mob,” he said.
He said they have been running garment shops in the town for past 40 years but now nothing has been left in these shops. Valuables worth lakhs have been looted, he said.
Seeking J&K government’s intervention, the shopkeepers have appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to look into the matter.
[Representational Pic]