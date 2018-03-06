About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

#Shopiankillings: Shutdown continues in south Kashmir.

Published at March 06, 2018 10:22 AM 0Comment(s)2967views


Shafat Mir

Srinagar

Shutdown continues in Shopian, Pulwama and Anantnag districts for the second consecutive day, after six people including four civilians and two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed by in Shopian on Sunday.

All the shops are shut while traffic is off the roads. The shutdown is being observed despite no strike call for today by JRL leadership.

However, the JRL has called for Shopian Chalo on Wednesday, March 7

Mobile internet services continue to remain blocked in Pulwama and Shopian while the mobile internet was restored in Anantnag late last evening.

 

 

