About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

#ShopianKillings: Restrictions in Shopian to prevent protests

Published at March 09, 2018 03:11 PM 0Comment(s)2601views


#ShopianKillings: Restrictions in Shopian to prevent protests

Press Trust of India

Srinagar

Authorities today imposed restrictions in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir to prevent violent protests post the Friday prayers against the killing of six persons, including two militants.

Protests have been reported from the south Kashmir district since last Sunday when six persons were killed

"Restrictions have been imposed in Shopian as a precautionary measure for maintaining law and order," a police official said.

He said the restrictions were imposed to curb any violent protests in view of large gatherings that assemble for Friday congregational prayers.

(Photograph used in this story is representational)

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top