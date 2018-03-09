ShopianKillings: Restrictions in Shopian to prevent protests

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
Authorities today imposed restrictions in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir to prevent violent protests post the Friday prayers against the killing of six persons, including two militants.
Protests have been reported from the south Kashmir district since last Sunday when six persons were killed
"Restrictions have been imposed in Shopian as a precautionary measure for maintaining law and order," a police official said.
He said the restrictions were imposed to curb any violent protests in view of large gatherings that assemble for Friday congregational prayers.
(Photograph used in this story is representational)
0 Comment(s)