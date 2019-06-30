Shopian youth booked under fresh PSA, shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A youth from Shopian in south Kashmir has been shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail Jammu after being slapped with a fresh Public Safety Act (PSA) by the district administration, officials said.

They said Ubaid Rashid Mir, a resident of Bun Bazar Shopian was today morning shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail.

According to officials, Ubaid was booked under the fresh PSA yesterday.

A police officer confirmed the slapping of PSA and said that the several cases stand registered against the youth which includes FIR 162/2016, FIR 167/2016, FIR 267/2016 and FIR 249/2016 under section 147, 148, 149, 353, 307 RPC.

Ubaid, according to the officer, was arrested on February 6, 2018 and was accordingly booked under the PSA one after the other.

Meanwhile, family of the youth appealed authorities to release him. (GNS)