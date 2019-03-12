Shopian weapon snatching case solved, two arrested: Police

March 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police Tuesday claimed to have solved a weapon snatching case with the arrest of two accused persons in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

A 12-bore rifle was snatched from an ATM guard in Kundulan area of district Shopian on 6th March, 2019, Police spokesman said.

He said consequently, a case was registered and investigation was initiated in the instant matter.

"During the course of investigation, the involvement of two individuals surfaced. Both the accused persons have been taken into custody," the spokesman said.

Further investigation in the matter led to the recovery of the snatched weapon, he said

"Investigation is in progress."

(Representational picture)