Shopian villagers stage protest against alleged harassment by forces

Amidst shutdown a protest demonstration was staged by villagers in Keller area of South Kashmir's Shopian district against alleged harassment by government forces.

Locals residents said that they face routine harrasment from a forces camp situated in neighborhood of Keller village.

The residents accused forces personnel for harassing youth after snatching their I cards or mobile phones.

"In past couple weeks few youth were beaten among which one was hospitalized," the residents said.

Army's Spokesperson in Srinagar didn't respond to phone calls. However, an army Official denied the allegations. "These are baseless allegations," he said.