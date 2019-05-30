Shopian shuts to remember Asiya, Neelofar

May 30, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A shut down is being observed in south Kashmir’s Shopian district to mark the 10th death anniversary of Asiya and Neelofar.

All shops, business establishments are shut while traffic is off the roads in the area, reports said.

Asiya (then 17) and her sister-in-law Neelofar ( then 22) were allegedly raped and then murdered in Shopain in 2009.

The incident had triggered turmoil across the Kashmir.