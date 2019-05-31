Shopian shuts on 10th anniversary of Asiya, Neelofar’s killing

May 31, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Justice denied to us: Neelofar’s husband

A complete shutdown was observed in Shopian district on Thursday to mark the 10th death anniversary of Asiya and Neelofer, who were allegedly raped and murdered in 2009.

All shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed in main town Shopian. The public transport was off the roads and only some private vehicles plied.

Banners and posters were pasted on the walls of the slain duo's house in Shoipan town.

The banners were also erected on entry gate of the house of the victims.

Scores of locals and family members of rape and murder victims staged a peaceful protest outside their house in Bangam locality of Shoipan town.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Neelofar’s husband Shakeel Ahmad Ahanger said all three investigation agencies (Jaan Commission, CBI and SIT) failed to deliver justice to him.

He said after a decade justice still eludes them.

“Let an international human rights organisation probe the case. We have no faith in Indian judiciary system,” he said.

Ahanger said everybody knows who committed this heinous crime but they (culprits) were shielded by successive governments.

It was on May 29, 2009 that Asiya (17) and Neelofar (22) had gone to their orchard across Rambi -Ara stream in Shopian but did not return home.

The next day, the duo was found dead and their bodies recovered from banks of the stream.

The family accused forces for rape and murder of Asiya and Neelofar. The incident triggered widespread protests across Kashmir and Shopian district observed continuous shutdown for 47 days.

The CBI probe had claimed that Asiya and Neelofar had died due to drowning.

The family rejected the findings of the probe and accused government of shielding the criminals. Since then they have been demanding justice, which they said has been denied to them.