Shopian shuts for 2nd day to mourn killing of Zeenat, aide

Published at January 15, 2019 12:19 AM 0Comment(s)75views


Rising Kashmir News

Shopian, Jan 14:

 A complete shutdown was observed for the second consecutive day in south Kashmir’s Shopian district to mourn the killing of two Al Badar chief commander Zeenat-ul-Islam and his aide.
All shops, business establishments, and private offices in the district remained shut while public and private transport remained off the roads.
People from Shopian and its neighbouring districts thronged the houses of the two militants in large numbers to offer condolences with the bereaved families.
Al Badar chief Zeenat-ul-Islam and his aide Shakeel Ahmad Dar were killed in a gunfight with forces at Kathpora village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday evening.
The authorities had deployed heavy contingent of forces at sensitive area in the district to maintain law and order.
The force personnel maintained tight vigil to maintain law and order and foil protests.
The mobile Internet service in the district remained suspended for the second consecutive day today.

 

