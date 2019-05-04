Shopian shuts against militant killings

May 04, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A shutdown is being observed in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday against the killings of three militants in a gunfight with government forces on Friday.

Reports said all the shops and business establishments are closed while the while public transport is off the roads in the district.

Contingents of forces have also been deployed at several sensitive places in the district as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

On Friday three Hizbul Mujahideen militants Lateef Ahmad Dar alias Tiger of Dogripora Pulwama, Tariq Ahmad Sheikh alias Mufti Waqar of Moolu Chitragam, Shopian, and Shariq Ahmad Nengroo of Chotigam Shopian were killed in a gunfight with forces at Adkhara village in Shopian.