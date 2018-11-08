Shopian shuts against militant killings

Shopian:
A complete shutdown was observed in South Kashmir’s Shopian district to mourn the death of two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in an encounter with government forces on Tuesday.
Eyewitnesses said that all shops, offices and business establishments in the district remained closed against the killing of Hizb militants Idrees Ahmad of Safnagri, a former soldier turned militant and Amir Amin of Awneera who were killed in a gunfight by government forces on Tuesday. Witnesses added that skeletal movement of traffic was observed on the roads.