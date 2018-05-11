Shopian Shutdown| 50 days and counting…

Javid SofiShopian
South Kashmir’s district Shopian completed 50 days of shutdown in the year 2018 on Thursday against the civilian and militant killings.
Also, the district observed 14th day of consecutive shutdown on this Tuesday against the killings.
Since January 24 of this year, the district has witnessed the killings of 24 civilians and 21 militants.
On Friday, again a complete shutdown is being observed in the district.
Rising Kashmir’s Pulwama/Shopian correspondent Javid Sofi informed Rising Kashmir newsroom that all business establishments, shops and educational institutions remained closed in Shopian while thin traffic was plying on the roads.
Meanwhile, the internet also remains suspended in the district for 45th day.