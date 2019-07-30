Shopian records drastic decline in hepatitis cases

July 30, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

South Kashmir’s Shopian district has witnessed a drastic decline in the hepatitis cases this year as compared to 2018 when nearly 600 people were detected for the infectious disease, officials said Sunday.

Block Medical Officer (BMO), Shopian, Dr Mohammad Yousuf Naikoo said this year from January to till date, only 15 people have been detected with hepatitis C in Vehil zone—an area that witnessed a massive outbreak of hepatitis last year.

“We saw the drastic decline in the number of cases as we started free treatment and medicines from this year which has helped us in this,” he said.

An assessment was conducted by the health department in 18 villages of Vehil in 2018, in which 600 people were detected positive for hepatitis B and C.

The BMO said aftermath of previous outbreak, they had to close many clinics and barber shops that had been found using unsterilized needles, instruments, syringes causing spread of the virus.

“Now there are a lot of changes. Changes are evident. We are holding awareness programs to expose people about ill effects of hepatitis. We also invited chemists and gave them training of how the disease spreads,” Naikoo said.

Hepatitis B and C are contagious life-threatening liver diseases that primarily spread by blood-to-blood contact and largely through intravenous drug use, infected medical equipment or contaminated transfusions..

A doctor at Shopian hospital said last year, most of the people would prefer to go to private clinics for treatment as government hospitals had faced a shortage of medicines—an issue sorted out later by the health department.

State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP), Dr SM Qadri said there may be outbreaks of hepatitis A and E, which are waterborne and are transmitted mainly through the fecal-oral route due to contaminated drinking water.

“It is a viral infection that attacks the liver and may cause acute and chronic disease. The parental role is a must for tackling the disease,” he said.

Qadri said apart from vaccination adequate and clean water supplies along with thorough personal hygiene and sanitary play a key role in reducing outbreaks.

Pertinently, in 2013 an epidemic of hepatitis C broke out in Takiya-Magam and Sundbrari villages Kokernag and the health department had then registered 2,034 persons for treatment of the disease.