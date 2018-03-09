Shopian on fire

Ransacking shops, breaking window panes of residential houses has become a common feature of CASOs
Mohammed Sharjeel Sofi
Shopian is a historical town which epitomises valour and courage. Situated in the foot hills of Pir Panjal range, the town presents a picturesque appearance from the banks of Rambi Ara Nallah.
Shopian has a significant importance also as it is situated on the ancient imperial and famous road commonly known as Mughal Road. Shopian has the honour of being called as the Bab-ul-Islam as Imam Shahi Hamadan (A.R) entered Valley via Shopian, to spread the message of Islam.
In the past, the town acted as the stop-over of Mughal emperors and in the recent past it produced some of the brilliant minds whose contribution to their respective fields.
Shopian is also a birth place of Mohammad Ayoub Thakur, Maulana Ghulam Ahmed Ahrar, Maulana Hakim Ghulam Nabi, Maulana Anwar Shopiani, Mohammad Ayub Betab, Shourida Kashmiri and others. This place is known for producing brilliant and fertile mind.
However, on the other hand in the late 1980s, the people of Shopian overwhelmingly participated in the movement aimed for the resolution of Kashmir issue started by passionate groups of youth after the infamous rigging of elections by New Delhi in hand-in-glove with state Congress and National Conference.
The denial of rights and justice forced the people of the region to find the other alternatives, as a means of dissent. The town witnessed massive human rights violations since the beginning of armed insurgency. Hundreds of people of the town got killed in these 28 years of armed insurgency.
Since the 2008 civil uprising, the Shopian epitomises the human rights violation perpetrated on the people living in a militarised zone. The innumerable massacres mark the extent of fear psychosis among the residents of the town.
In the denial of justice, Shopian is not a case of isolation in the Valley, but the recent incidents in the district present the heartbreaking picture and it demonstrates the utter failure of those who are meant to provide justice in the incidents of human rights violation.
The continuous denial of justice throughout the Valley, particularly in south Kashmir is one of the major causes of the youth turning to violence.
As the men in uniform enjoy the absolute impunity under the garb of AFSPA the brazen human rights violation by the forces in the whole Valley in general and in Shopian in particular is simply astonishing.
The district witnesses the cases of torture, humiliation, encounters, disappearances, molestations and sexual assaults at regular intervals of time.
Shopian has a long list of rape victims, none of whom has received justice so far.
In Shopian rapes of 1992, nine women including an 11-year-old were raped. Their medical tests were positive. The officer who headed the investigation said two of the victims were wives of militants.
In the report, he concluded that the charges are baseless, complaints and evidence is unreliable. The accusations were dismissed as efforts by militant sympathizers to make false charges and damage the reputation of forces.
Similarly, on May 29, 2009, Asiya Jan and Neelofar Jan were subjected to rape, reportedly by more than one perpetrator, and murdered.
The report submitted by Justice (Retired) Muzaffar Jan raised critical questions regarding the involvement of state institutions, including government and security forces, in destabilizing the investigations.
Since the beginning of 2018, Shopian has once again turned into the killing fields for the armed forces. About 16 civilians have been killed in the forces action in the area.
Every time a killings occurs, the state government waste no time in ordering a probe. With an aim to defuse public anger, even if the perpetrators are indicted in the crime, they are never tried and they never will be.
It looks like the ordering of probes by the state government is a tactic used by the state to diffuse the public anger.
The army’s decision to re-introduce Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) as a permanent feature of its campaign against militants has turned into the nightmare for the villages of Shopian.
Ransacking shops, breaking window panes of residential houses is a common feature of these CASOs.
CASO results in creating the fear-psychosis, hence the feeling of retaliation among the residents.
This continuous miscarriage of justice in case of human rights violation has created a wave of anger in the region resulting in pushing the youth towards the armed insurgency.
