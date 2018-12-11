Shopian militant attack: Injured cop succumbs, death toll four

Javid SofiShopian
The policeman who was injured in militant attack at Zainapora village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district succumbed on Tuesday, taking death toll to four.
A police official said policeman Abdul Majeed of Ganderbal, who was critically injured in the attack, was shifted to nearby hiospital where from he was referred to shifted to 92 base hospital Srinagar.
“However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way,” said the police official.
Earlier, three policemen were killed in a militant attack on police post guarding members of minority community at Zainapora.
The trio slain cops were identified as Anees Ahmad of Kulgam, Mehraj-u-din of Hajin Bandipora and Hameed-u-llah, resident of Anantnag.