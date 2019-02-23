Shopian man alleges Army torture

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Feb 22:
Muhammad Ishaq Lone, 38, is perplexed to know what wrong he had done to the Army.
What was my fault? Why was I tortured? These are the questions the Rawalpora, Shopian resident, who has been allegedly tortured inside an Army camp on Thursday, asks.
Narrating his ordeal at the emergency ward of SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, Lone says he got a call from the Rashtriya Rifles at 10 pm Wednesday asking him to visit the Nagisharan Army camp the next day to meet the concerned Major regarding his younger brother, Wilayat Ahmad, who has been missing since September 8, 2018.
Lone, who runs a pharmacy shop, went to the camp taking his elder brother, father, and the village head (Numberdar) along.
He alleges that when he reached the Army camp, at 11 am on Thursday, four Army men took him to a separate room, tortured him and started beating him ruthlessly with a baton and pipes for 45 minutes.
“During the interrogation, Army told me that my brother had visited our residence some days back, which is not true and that they could conform it from anyone in the village,” Lone says.
Traumatized and grievously injured, he says, “They muzzled me and inserted a handkerchief in my mouth so that I couldn’t scream, leaving me helpless and writhing in pain.”
Seeing him writing in pain, his attendants seek a stern action against the culprits.
Lone says after they were done, the Army men asked him to stand straight so that those who accompanied him could not see what he was subjected to.
“They asked me to bring my missing brother to the camp the next day not realizing that I too am helpless,” he says.
Lone’s family members say that they had been receiving threatening calls from the Army after their son went missing.
Lone’s younger brother Hilal Ahmad says the family had lodged a missing report about Wilayat Ahmad with the Police.
“We don’t know his whereabouts yet they are beating us without any reason,” he said.
Defence spokesperson, Colonel Rajesh Kalia did not respond to repeated phone calls and text messages.
However, an official at police station Shopian said though they had seen videos being circulated on social about the tortured man no one had approached them so far.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com