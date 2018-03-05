About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shopian Killings: Protests erupt in Bandipora

M T Rasool

Bandipora

Scores of youth Monday morning staged demonstration in main town Bandipora in wake of civilian killings in district Shopian.

Local sources informed Rising Kashmir that youth tried to march from Main Chowk to Nowpora. However, the forces deployed in large numbers thawed the protest march ensuing in clashes between youth and the government forces.

They said that forces used heavy tear smoke shells to disperse the protesting youth.

Clashes were going on in the area when this report was filed.

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown is being observed across the district.

(Pic used with this story is of today morning)

 

