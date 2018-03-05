Shopian Killings: Lies and propaganda being spread by army: Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Monday lashed out at the army over killing four youth in district Shopian on Sunday evening.
Mirwaiz tweeted: “Lies and propaganda being spread by the Indian Army as another civilian Gowhar Ahmed Lone found brutally killed behind his steering wheel in the mayhem let loose by them at Shopian yesterday night taking the toll of killings to 6!.” (sic)
The slain youth have identified as Suhail Khalil Wagay from Pinjoora, Mohammad Shahid Khan from Malikgund and Shahnawaz Ahmad Wagay from Langandora Trenz, and Gowhar Ahmad Lone of Moolu, Trenz.
The two LeT militants have been identified as Aamir Ahmed Malik son of Bashir Ahmed Malik of Harmeen and Ashiq Ahemd of Rakhpora area of the district.
Pertinently, a defence ministry spokesman had said a militant and three “OGWs” accompanying him, at Pahnoo village of Shopian were killed.
Meanwhile, a complete shutdown is being observed across Kashmir in wake of the killings.
