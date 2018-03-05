Shopian Killings: Kashmir shuts to mourn killings, death toll 6

Shafat HussainShopian
A complete shutdown is being observed across Kashmir to mourn the killings of four youth by army after militants attacked a Mobile Vehicle Check Post on Sunday evening.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that nocturnal protests went on throughout the entire night in Pahnoo area of Shopian district where four youth were killed by the army.
The slain youth have identified as Suhail Khalil Wagay from Pinjoora, Mohammad Shahid Khan from Malikgund and Shahnawaz Ahmad Wagay from Langandora Trenz, and Gowhar Ahmad Lone of Moolu, Trenz.
The two LeT militants have been identified as Aamir Ahmed Malik son of Bashir Ahmed Malik of Harmeen and Ashiq Hussain of Rakhpora area of the district.
Gowhar Ahmad Lone’s dead body was found, barely 200 meters from the gunfight site, in a Wagon R car, bearing registration number JK01Q- 1723 on wee hours of today morning.
Rising Kashmir had today morning reported that the Board of School Education and University of Kashmir University authorities have ordered a cancellation of all the exams for today, while schools, which were opening today after two and a half month’s break have been directed to remain shut till further orders.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that in twin districts of Shopian and Pulwama, the mobile internet has been barred while a large contingent of forces has been deployed in the entire South Kashmir region to thwart protests in the wake of the killings.
Unconfirmed reports reaching Rising Kashmir newsroom said that massive clashes erupted at several areas in south Kashmir today morning to protests against the killings.
Reportedly, people, including women and children, took to the streets in Tral, Awantipora, Pulwama, Shopian and many other villages and towns of south Kashmir, triggering massive clashes with government forces in these areas.
Restrictions have also been imposed in parts of Srinagar.
Train service have also been suspended today across the Valley.
Authorities have also reduce the mobile internet speed in entire Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure.
Official sources informed Rising Kashmir that police have sent a communication to the cellular companies wherein it has directed them to reduce mobile internet (4G/3G) into 2G speed in all districts of Kashmir Valley with immediate effect.
As per the directions, the companies have been asked not to keep speed more than 128 kbps.
(Pic used with this story is representational)
