Shopian Killings: JKRTI files petition before NHRC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu Kashmir RTI Movement on Monday filed a petition before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the killing of 3 civilians in Pahnoo, Shopian.
Raja Muzaffar Bhat Founder & Chairman of J&K RTI Movement in the petition has said that “culprits from 44 Rashtriya Rifles should be identified and not allowed to take refuge under the garb of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).”
The petitioner has also demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the families of the slain civilians along with investigation to be conducted by a judge of the Supreme Court.
The J&K RTI movement in a statement has condemned the killing of youth in Shopian. “The atrocious crime reminds us about the draconian laws like AFSPA, which provides impunity to troopers serving in this militarized region.”
“The atrocities cannot be legitimized by the world’s biggest democracy’ and cases can't be put under the carpet by shielding its forces time and again,” the statement further read.
Raja Muzaffar Bhat the Founder and Chairman JK RTI Movement said, “The people of Kashmir are never safe under these draconian laws. The entire population of the Kashmir region has been living under the constant terror for the past 28 years.”
0 Comment(s)