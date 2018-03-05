Shopian Killings: Clashes erupt in Kulgam

Mohammad AshrafKulgam
Clashes erupted in various parts of district Kulgam on Monday in wake of killings of four youth by army after militants attacked a Mobile Vehicle Check Post on Sunday evening.
Local sources told Rising Kashmir that stone-throwing incidents were reported from Khudwani, Malpora Birbazar areas of the district.
They said that forces used heavy tear smoke shells to disperse the protesting youth.
Meanwhile, a complete shutdown is being observed across district Kulgam.
(Pic used with this story is of today)
