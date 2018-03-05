About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shopian Killings: Clashes erupt in Kulgam

Published at March 05, 2018 11:37 AM 0Comment(s)1635views


Mohammad Ashraf

Kulgam

Clashes erupted in various parts of district Kulgam on Monday in wake of killings of four youth by army after militants attacked a Mobile Vehicle Check Post on Sunday evening.

Local sources told Rising Kashmir that stone-throwing incidents were reported from Khudwani, Malpora Birbazar areas of the district.

They said that forces used heavy tear smoke shells to disperse the protesting youth.

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown is being observed across district Kulgam.

