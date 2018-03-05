Shopian Killings: Another dead body found, death toll 5 

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Body of another civilian was found at Pahnoo Shopian taking the death toll in army firing to five.
Official sources said that body of Gowhar Ahmad Lone (24) r/o Moolu, Trenz was found some 250 meters from the spot where three civilians and a militant were killed.
Gowhar, they said was found dead on the wheels of a vehicle (Wagan-R- JK01Q- 1723).
Lone, who was pursuing M.P.Ed at Nagpur University in Maharashtra, had four bullets.
Locals have already rejected army’s claims that the slain youths were OGWs and said that they were killed what they described as cold-blooded murder.
There were protests throughout the night in Shopian where authorities have suspended internet services.
Besides a militant Amir Ahmed Malik son of Bashir Ahmed Malik of Harmain, three civilian namely Suhail Ahmad Wagay (22) son Khalid Ahmad Wagay of Pinjora, Shahid Khan (21) son of Bashir Khan of Malik Gund and Shahnawaz Wagay (23) son of Ali Mohd of Moolu, Trenz were confirmed dead yesterday evening while Gowhar’s body was found early Monday morning.
Pertinently, a defence ministry spokesman had said a militant and three “OGWs” accompanying him, at Pahnoo village of Shopian were killed. (GNS)
0 Comment(s)