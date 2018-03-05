Shopian Killing: EJCC condemns ‘brutal’ killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Employees Joint Consultative Committee (EJCC) on Monday condemned in strong words the “brutal” killing of civilians in district Shopian on Sunday late evening and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.
EJCC, formed last week, is a conglomerate of various employees’ organizations championing for the “genuine and legitimate” demands of the government employees and the issues they face.
Senior trade union leader, president CAPD Employees Association, and EJCC chief spokesperson, Aijaz Khan in a statement issued to GNS expressed anguish over the killings and asked the government to ensure the safety of the civilians.
Khan said due to the prevailing situation in the valley following the civilian killings, the proposed protest rally of CAPD Employees Association which was scheduled to be held at Kupwara has been postponed.
“New date for this protest will be announced later,” Khan said. (GNS)
(Pic used with this pic is representational)
